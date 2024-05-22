UK: Rishi Sunak calls surprise General Election for july in a bid to stabilize Tory support

22nd Wednesday, May 2024 - 15:36 UTC Full article

UK to hold legislative elections on July 4, according to British media

In an unexpected move, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a snap general election for July, senior sources revealed to The Guardian. This announcement comes amidst claims that inflation is under control and the economy is showing signs of improvement.

The election, speculated to be held on July 4th, is a significant gamble for Sunak, as the Conservative Party trails Labour by approximately 20 points in recent polls. Labour leader Keir Starmer, who has revitalized his party since its defeat nearly five years ago, is widely expected to become the next prime minister if current trends hold.

Sunak's decision follows a day of intense speculation in Westminster. This speculation was fueled by rare positive economic news for the government and an unusually scheduled Cabinet meeting that saw senior ministers alter their plans to attend.

Despite Sunak's earlier indications that the election would occur in the latter half of the year, it appears he has been convinced to act sooner. Government insiders suggest that with little expectation of significant economic improvement by autumn and ongoing challenges with the Rwanda deportation scheme, an earlier election may be more advantageous.

A spokesperson for Starmer responded to the announcement, stating: “We are fully ready to go whenever the prime minister calls an election. We have a fully organized and operational campaign ready to go. And we think the country is crying out for a general election so I would urge the prime minister to get on with it.”