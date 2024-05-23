Conmebol introduces extra substitution in case of head trauma

A pink card will be used to announce that the extra substitution has been recommended by team doctors

South America's Football Confederation (Conmebol) announced this week that a new substitution will be allowed during next month's Copa America 2024 whenever a player is going through “suspected head trauma and concussion.”

Teams needing this extra move will have to show the referee a pink card announcing their decision at the squad physician's suggestion, which is why the initiative is known as the “pink card substitution.”

In the event of a game action that includes a strong blow to the player's head and his integrity is compromised, the medical staff may prescribe a replacement that would add to the five substitutions already allowed for.

“When the substitution for concussion is used, the opposing team will automatically have the possibility of making an additional substitution,” it was also explained. “This additional opportunity may only be used for an additional substitution, not for regular substitutions,” the text adds.

Conmebol's Competitions and Operations Directorate approved the change in the regulations to allow the pink card to be used for the first time this year. The pink card will be added to the traditional yellow and red cards available to each referee.

Under present football regulations, play may continue whenever a player is injured provided he is removed from the pitch, except when that player is either goalkeeper, who may then be treated on the spot. But other players are equated to keepers whenever head trauma is suspected.