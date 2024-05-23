Falklands' Legislative Assembly note the Dissolution of Parliament at Westminster and the Elections

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron meeting with Members of Legislative Assembly during his recent visit to the Falkland Islands

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly notes the announcement by the Prime Minister, Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP, that the Parliament at Westminster is to be dissolved and a General Election convened for Thursday, 4 July, 2024.

The Chair of the Legislative Assembly, Peter Biggs, stated: “With the upcoming dissolution of the House of Commons and the forthcoming General Election, we wish to extend our particular thanks to the Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary and Speaker of the House of Commons, for their unwavering support of the Falkland Islands, as well as those who have given support to the islands in individual ministerial roles.

“We also wish to acknowledge the support from members of all of the UK political parties, and the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Falkland Islands, who have visited or taken an interest in the Falkland Islands since the last general election.

“Among recent visitors have been the Foreign Secretary, Lord David Cameron of Chipping Norton; and David Rutley MP, Minister for the Overseas Territories, as well as groups of MPs from across the UK Political Parties and the House of Lords. Among these visitors there have been many long-term supporters of the Falklands, as well as some for whom their visit was only the beginning of their personal connection to the Falklands.

”We look forward to continuing the long-standing bonds of friendship and cooperation with the current and next UK Government on all matters relating to the Falkland Islands.”