Lula says recognition of Palestine's statehood “a historic decision”

23rd Thursday, May 2024 - 19:17 UTC

Brazil was one of the first Latin American countries to recognize Palestine's statehood back in 2010, also under President Lula

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Wednesday's recognition of Palestine's statehood by Spain, Ireland, and Norway was a “historic decision,” Agencia Brasil reported Thursday. The South American leader also said that the measure will have a positive effect on efforts to find peace in the Middle East.

“The joint decision by Spain, Norway, and Ireland to recognize Palestine as a state is historic for two reasons. It does justice to the claim of an entire people, recognized by more than 140 countries, for their right to self-determination. Furthermore, this decision will have a positive effect in supporting efforts for peace and stability in the region. This will only happen when the existence of an independent Palestinian state is guaranteed,” Lula wrote on social media.

He added that Brazil was one of the first countries in Latin America to take this position in 2010. On that occasion, the country recognized the State of Palestine within the 1967 borders, which includes the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The act of recognition by the European countries will be made official on the 28th. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that the measure was aimed at speeding up efforts to secure a ceasefire in Israel's war against the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The political stance led Israel to withdraw its ambassadors from Spain, Ireland, and Norway. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government opposes the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state and considers that the act would represent a reward for the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, 2023.

Last October, Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, launched a surprise missile attack on Israel, with an incursion of armed fighters by land into southern Israel. According to Israeli authorities, around 1,200 people were killed and two hundred Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage.

In response, Israel has been bombing infrastructure in Gaza and has imposed a total siege on the territory. Some 35,000 Gazans are said to have been killed during Israel's military offensive.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)