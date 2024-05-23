Paraguayan Justice Minister resigns

Barchini was a liability to President Santiago Peña

Paraguayan Justice Minister Ángel Ramón Barchini turned in his resignation at President Santiago Perña's request, it was reported Thursday in Asunción. According to local media, Deputy Criminal Policy Minister Rodrigo Nicora will take over Barchini's position on an interim basis.

Barchini got involved in a scandal after it was discovered that Miguel Ángel Lisboa chaired a company that was awarded purchases worth ₲ 800 million (US$ 106,400) of detergents. On March 12, 2024, Lisboa was appointed General Director of Administration and Finance of the Justice Ministry.

He became the first member of Peña's cabinet to be expelled after the new government took office on Aug. 15 last year.

Rumors of a still nameless minister's departure had already been circulating in the Paraguayan capital, even during Peña's trip to the United States and Taiwan last week.

Lisboa's company DFR SA already supplied detergents to the Asunción City Council under Óscar Nenecho Rodríguez but the firm had its headquarters at a place that turned out to be a parking lot. In addition, the Comptroller General of the Republic found nothing at two alternate addresses given by the firm.

Barchini was also under the spotlight for his poor handling of a prison crisis and sensitive data regarding security at correctional facilities.

According to family sources quoted by LPO, Barchini's resignation was due to a health crisis stemming from the increasing stress levels his position demanded, particularly those involving threats from groups dealing drugs inside Paraguayan prisons, which affected his diabetes. Brachini's relatives said that last year's Tacumbú prison crisis, triggered by the Rotela Clan, was one of the reasons for his departure from office.

Opposition lawmakers had repeatedly underlined Barchini's inability to keep penitentiaries under control, which put Peña on the verge of impeachment.