Rockstar Milei launches his new book

Argentine President Javier Milei took center stage Wednesday at Buenos Aires' iconic Luna Park stadium to booth launch his latest book and sing a song from the local band La Renga. The unusual move was supported by his die-hard teenage followers and criticized by the rest of society going through an economic crisis that reminds older people of 1989 and 2001.

With his hoarse voice and donning a long black leather jacket, Milei looked like a rockstar to launch his book “Capitalism, Socialism and the Neoclassical Trap at a venue historically known for hosting boxing galas. In one of those events, Juan Domingo Perón met Eva Duarte, who would eventually become ”Evita“.



”I wanted to do this because I wanted to sing,“ Milei admitted before playing his version of La Renga's ”Panic Show.“ Outside the 8,000-capacity stadium, vendors were selling Milei and Libertarian T-shirts as well as bottles containing ”Lefties' Tears“.

After the musical performance with a Libertarian Congressman on the drums and Milei's biographer on the bass, Milei went about his usual rhetoric against socialism and insisted abortion was a ”mechanism to massacre populations,“ among other considerations.

He then elaborated on the problems of the neoclassical economic theory as well as the tools to ”face the socialism of the 21st Century“, including ”those who want to overturn this government because they want socialism and misery to continue.“

The president spoke about ”the neoclassical trap“ and questioned those who oppose business monopolies but stay mum when the State is the one controlling the entire economy.

”We are going to say something uncomfortable to politicians. It is that in reality the only monopolies that are bad, according to Lord Coke's definition taken by Adam Smith, is when the monarch or the feudal lord would give a company the power to be the only one to sell a product in a place. And if someone violated that, the full force of the state was brought down on them. In other words, monopoly is bad when the one in the middle is the State, so the problem is still the damn State,” Milei said.