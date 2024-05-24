Argentina: Demonstrators break into Misiones' provincial legislature

Reporters covering the incident also needed medical attention for irritated eyes after the police pepper-sprayed the protesters

Protesting teachers in the Argentine city of Posadas tried to break into Misiones' provincial legislators Thursday but were dispersed and pepper-sprayed by the police. Reporters covering the incidents also needed medical attention for irritated eyes.

The demonstrators had previously got through a series of security fences. Lawmakers Horacio Loreiro (PRO) and Ariel Pianesi (UCR) sought to appease the angry protesters but were strongly rebuked and insulted. Some teachers had blocked several highways on Tuesday to exert further pressure on Governor Hugo Passalacqua and his cabinet amid overlapping demonstrations.

En Misiones los maestros tomaron la legislatura mientras los parásitos votaban pelotudeces como es habitual. Entro en crisis el feudalismo sin el dinero fácil de Nación. pic.twitter.com/wh4vdzabwz — Pregonero (@PregoneroL) May 23, 2024

After 8 pm when the legislative session ended, protesters went to Passalacqua's residence nearby and insisted on their demands but left two hours later with no further clashes. Although some incidents were reported, the police had withdrawn from the area to avoid any further confrontations.

The demonstrators vindicated their salary claims and refused an understanding between local authorities and unions whereby increases would not compensate the purchasing power lost to inflation. They pledged to keep up “the plan of struggle for a salary increase according to the current cost of living.”

The teachers from all over the province were joined by healthcare workers who convened in Posadas this week. “We are joining the teachers because we also deserve a salary in accordance with this context,” one of their leaders was quoted as saying by El Territorio.

