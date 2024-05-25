Azul and Gol launch codeshare partnership

Brazilian carriers Azul and Gol announced an agreement whereby each company could sell seats on codeshare domestic flights solely operated by the other, Agencia Brasil reported Friday. The understanding will become effective next month, it was also explained. Routes on which both companies compete directly are excluded.

As per the understanding, passengers may use the search and sales channels and service standards of one airline to board another but check-in procedures must be done at the counters or on the digital channels of the airline operating the flight. On connecting flights, customers will check in with the company operating the first leg and will automatically receive boarding passes for all flights.

Baggage check-in will follow the same procedure, with the customer checking in their bags at the airline operating the flight or the first leg and receiving them at the final destination. To reschedule or cancel the trip, passengers must contact the airline where they bought the ticket.

The agreement also covers loyalty mileage schemes whereby travelers will accumulate points or miles for the program of their choice.

Ports and Airports Minister Silvio Costa Filho pointed out that this type of partnership was common in the airline sector in several countries and stressed that the ministry and the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) will seek to preserve the best conditions for Brazilian consumers.

“This type of commercial agreement already exists between other national and international airlines around the world. We hope it can expand connectivity between the various Brazilian destinations, generating greater complementarity in the national network, offering more flight options for Brazilians,” he said.