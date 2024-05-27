Buenos Aires Rural Fair lures three presidents together

Lacalle Pou, Milei, and Peña will be attending the Summer Olympic Games in Paris the week before

Conservative Presidents Luis Lacalle Pou of Uruguay and Santiago Peña of Paraguay are to join their hosting colleague Javier Milei on July 28 in Buenos Aires for the annual International Livestock, Agriculture, and Industry Exhibition, also known as the Rural Fair, it was announced.

“For months, we have been working to organize a new Rural Expo, which will surely be a space for dialogue, proposals, and meetings for all,” a statement from the Argentine Rural Society (SRA) read. , one of the four largest agricultural employers' associations in the country. It will be the 136th edition of the event and Milei's first as head of state. He had already attended last year's edition as a candidate.

The fair, organized by the SRA since 1875, has become a landmark event for the sector, bringing together hundreds of producers linked to agriculture, including heavy machinery and veterinary products.

In Montevideo, government sources that alongside Lacalle would be traveling Agriculture and Livestock Minister Fernando Mattos.

Neither visiting head of state is expected to deliver a speech on the event's closing day since protocol rules state that only Milei and SRA President Nicolás Pino are to be holding a microphone.

According to the SRA, last-minute schedule rearrangements were needed because all three South American leaders would be attending the Summer Olympic Games in Paris the week before.