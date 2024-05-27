Busy Saturday for Argentine President during May 25 national holiday

Milei announced that a council was to be created to bring forth the May Pact he had hoped to sign by Saturday

Argentine President Javier Milei attended the traditional TeDeum at Buenos Aires' cathedral on Saturday before flying to Córdoba for the main celebrations of the May 25 national holiday during which he had hoped to launch what he called “the May Pact” with most provincial governors but failed.

Cabinet Chief Nicolás Posse, whose departure from office looked like a done deal on Friday, was also present at both events but never spoke with Milei, Argentine media highlighted.

The president started by having breakfast at Casa Rosada from where he walked to the Cathedral as customary. Joining him were Vice President Victoria Villarruel, Lower House Speaker Martín Menem, and Senate Provisional Speaker Bartolomé Abdala, in addition to Presidential Secretary Karina Milei, and Ministers Diana Mondino (Foreign Affairs), Luis Petri (Defense). Sandra Pettovello (Human Capital), Luis Toto Caputo (Economy), Mariano Cúneo Libarona (Justice), Patricia Bullrich (Security), Mario Russo (Health).

Posse did not walk along with them and his name was not mentioned by the announcer who introduced all the other officials as they entered the temple.

Once in Córdoba, Milei re-launched his May Pact for which a special council will be formed with representatives of different branches of the State, trade unions, and businessmen. The President also promised to move forward with a significant tax reduction once the Bases Law (also known as the Omnibus Law) and the fiscal package are approved.

The President made this announcement during his speech at the ceremony for the national holiday of May 25, held at the Cabildo of Córdoba, which was attended by only 3,000 people, all government supporters, who cheered the President, chanted in favor of the Ley Bases and asked for a “plebiscite”.

“Today I am here, under the May sun, in La Docta, Córdoba, the productive heart of our nation, to reiterate that call, to once again extend our arms fraternally and invite you all to become aware of the enormous challenge ahead of us to pull our nation out of decadence and put it back on the road to prosperity. That is what I am doing today,” said Milei from Córdoba's Cabildo (City Halls during Spain's colonial rule).

“There can be no legitimate cause to oppose the sacred task of rebuilding our nation. There is no dispute, no conflict, no confrontation that justifies the abandonment of the homeland. There is no speculation, no calculation, no ambition that justifies the impoverishment of our nation. That is why I want to announce today, in Córdoba, not only that we will continue working so that the May Agreement becomes a reality in Argentina, but also that, after the signing of the May Pact, when the Basic Law and the fiscal package are approved, the National Executive Power will create the May Council to complete this sacred task,” he added.

Milei explained that the May Council will be made up of representatives from the National Government, the provinces, the House of Deputies, the Senate, the labor unions, and the Argentine business community. This council “will be responsible for working on the bills that will materialize the principles adopted in the May agreement.”

“We know that this decision will be difficult for the national coffers, but we have made a commitment to the Argentine people, and we are going to start returning taxes”, promised the President.

The poor turnout was considered a setback for the Libertarian government after last year's election results in that provincial capital. In addition, local police prevented protesters from reaching the area to chant against Milei, whose policies have resulted so far in numerous layoffs in addition to a significant loss in the purchasing power of wages.

Regarding the Council, Congressman Menem explained that “it will be a body for dialogue and inter-ministerial coordination for more efficient management.”

The new body “will contribute to improving the relationship between the Government and the civil society, to promote a more inclusive and participative dialogue,” he went on in a radio interview.

“The creation of the May Council is a fundamental step to ensure that the Executive's policies are executed in an effective and coordinated manner. This demonstrates President Milei's commitment to transparent and results-oriented management,” Menem also said.