Milei leaving for US once again for meetings with hich-tech execs

27th Monday, May 2024 - 08:12 UTC Full article

Milei also plans to return to Madrid next month despite the diplomatic rift he triggered in his last visit

Argentine President Javier Milei is leaving On Monday on his fourth trip to the United States since taking office on Dec. 10, 2023. Before returning to Buenos Aires, Milei is scheduled to attend Nayib Bukele's new inauguration on June 1 in El Salvador.

This time around, Milei will be meeting with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Silicon Valley, in addition to other encounters with representatives from OpenAI, Apple, Google, and Alphabet, among other technology companies, as well as a new gathering with Elon Musk.

No meeting with US government officials is said to be on Milei's agenda for now, although last-minute arrangements are never to be ruled out.

After returning, Milei does not plan to stay long in Argentina because he has been invited over to Borgo Egnazia, Italy, for the June 13-15 G7 Summit. Argentina is not a member of that exclusive group made up of the United States, Germany, Japan, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and hosts Italy. In any case, Milei has been invited as an observer.

In addition, Milei also intends to go to Madrid to receive a distinction from the Juan de Mariana Institute. As a result of his comments the last time he went to the Spanish capital, the administration of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez pulled its Ambassador from Buenos Aires.