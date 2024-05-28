Constitutional Complaint filed against Peru's President

Boluarte should have taken a medical leave and have the duties of the presidency entrusted to the Speaker of Congress

Peruvian Congressman Ruth Luque (Democratic Change - Together for Peru) Tuesday filed a Constitutional Complaint against President Dina Boluarte for her 12-day disappearance last year, during which she is believed to have undergone cosmetic surgery.

Boluarte was nowhere to be found between June 29 and July 9, 2023, thus skipping all official engagements. As per Luque's submission, Boluarte would have to either deny or admit the allegations regarding the reasons for her absence.

The lawmaker sought to obtain the presidential agenda containing her list of meetings and activities as well as the medical rest indication, in addition to the minutes of Council of Ministers sessions and other relevant evidence “to check the information” issued by the Executive Branch, Luque explained. She insisted that the answers from Boluarte's office would not prove a thing because it could not be established that she duly discharged her duties as head of state.

“I would expect this to be admitted. I know that in Congress things are defined by votes, I know perfectly well that there is a block as the Minister of Justice and Human Rights has said that they support them and help them and I do not know what other terms he has used, but I think the important thing is that once again on the court is on who is making these decisions and that they define if they are going to continue allowing the exercise of the presidency without political control,” she added.

Luque insists that Boluarte should have followed the proper rules regarding a presidential temporary vacancy for health reasons and have her duties entrusted to the Congress Speaker, namely Alejandro Soto at that time. “What has been confirmed to me is that there was no medical leave,” Luque elaborated. “At this point, there can be no doubt that Dina Boluarte made a decision to undergo an aesthetic intervention,” she stressed.

Acting Attorney General Juan Carlos Villena announced on Monday that he had filed a separate complaint against Boluarte for alleged improper passive bribery in the so-called Rolex scandal. The president was pictured wearing pricy watches believed to be above her financial possibilities considering her earnings as a civil servant before being elected Vice President.

Earlier this month, Peru's Parliament was again considering off the record a motion of vacancy to have Boluarte impeached given the numerous irregularities she has been associated with. Last year, two such initiatives were rejected by Congress.