Former Paraguayan President Lugo not returning to politics

30th Thursday, May 2024 - 19:20 UTC Full article

Lugo is well but does not plan to return to the political arena

Former Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo said Thursday in a radio interview on the occasion of his 73rd birthday that he was feeling well after a brain stroke in 2022 that had him spend over 6 months recuperating in Buenos Aires. However, he admitted he was somewhat tired and unfit to return to the political arena. He was a Senator on behalf of the leftwing Frente Guasu when he suffered his health issue.

Lugo also explained in his dialogue with an Asunción broadcaster that he was in constant communication with the people. Nevertheless, he reckoned that “today the environment is different and to be able to combine again with the whole axis, the political spectrum... I am already tired... Not tired, but I am ready to continue this life where I have to live,” he said. At some point during his recovery, he was still unable to speak.

Also recommending he stayed away from politics was his personal physician and former colleague at the Senate Jorge Querey, who acted as his spokesperson during his illness.

Fernando Armindo Lugo Méndez remains the only politician ever to have interrupted the National Republican Association's continuous which includes the 34-year dictatorship of Alfredo Stroessner, who also belonged to that force more commonly referred to as the Colorado Party (ANR-PC).

The former Catholic bishop who had become a layman became Paraguay's 48th president on May 15. August 2008. He was impeached out of office on June 22, 2012. He later served as a National Senator from 2013 to 2023. He holds a bachelor's degree in Religious Sciences and a master's degree in Sociology.