Future Falklands leaders invited to the 12th Commonwealth Youth Parliament

30th Thursday, May 2024 - 08:17 UTC Full article

The 12th Commonwealth Youth Parliament will be held in Wellington, New Zealand, 2-5 September 2024

The 12th Commonwealth Youth Parliament will be held in Wellington, New Zealand, 2-5 September 2024. The Falkland Islands Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) would like to invite expressions of interest in representing the Islands at CYP 2024.

The Commonwealth Youth Parliament is a chance for young people from across the Commonwealth to come together, share their knowledge and experience, and to learn more about Parliaments and the role of the Commonwealth in society.

Applicants will need to be:

• Aged 18 - 29 years old between the 2-5 September 2024.

• Be the citizen of a Commonwealth country, and have a passport valid until the end of March 2025

• Be available to travel to Wellington, New Zealand 31 August – 6 September (or 24 or 27 August – 7 or 9 September if travelling directly from the Falkland Islands dependent on routing)

• Have an interest in political affairs and the Commonwealth

• Be willing to participate fully in discussions and debates taking place during the week, and to represent the Falkland Islands passionately and enthusiastically.

• Have an interest in taking an active role in the future of the Falkland Islands

Flights, accommodation and any visas for New Zealand will be provided by the Falklands Branch of the CPA.

To apply, please send a current CV and a covering letter outlining why you should be considered to the Clerk of the Assembly, Mrs. Cherie Clifford by email assembly@sec.gov.fk on or before Monday 17th June 2024.