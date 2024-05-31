US Election enters uncharted territory after verdict against Trump

31st Friday, May 2024 - 13:26 UTC Full article

Trump made history by becoming the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony

The U.S. presidential campaign has plunged into uncharted territory following a historic verdict against former President Donald Trump. Found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying accounting documents to conceal a payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, Trump immediately shifted into campaign mode, declaring, “I'm a political prisoner!”

The 77-year-old Republican, who has long maintained his innocence, framed the verdict as part of a larger conspiracy against him. “What for any politician would mean the grave, Trump has transformed into a badge of honor,” noted political analyst Keith Gaddie, adding that Trump has drawn comparisons to historic political prisoners like Nelson Mandela to bolster his narrative.

Trump's legal battles are far from over. He faces three other criminal prosecutions, including charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House. However, these cases are unlikely to reach the trial phase before the November 2024 election.

President Joe Biden has largely avoided commenting on Trump's judicial issues to prevent accusations of meddling in the judicial system. In a statement, Biden's campaign emphasized that the verdict demonstrates “no one is above the law” while urging voters to focus on the upcoming election. “The threat Trump poses to democracy has never been greater,” the statement added.

Biden has remained silent on the New York verdict, opting instead to focus on his presidential duties. This Friday, he is scheduled for a series of public engagements, including a meeting with the Belgian prime minister and a celebration with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Super Bowl champions.

Trump made history by becoming the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony. If he wins the November 5 election, he would set another record by replacing Biden in the White House. The jury found him guilty of falsifying records to cover up a $130,000 payment to prevent Daniels from publicizing an alleged 2006 sexual encounter, which Trump denies. The prosecution argued that this cover-up was part of a broader scheme to deceive voters during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump, released without bail after the hearing, faces a potential four-year prison sentence on each count, although probation is more likely due to his lack of prior criminal history. Despite the conviction, he is not barred from continuing his election campaign, even if he were to be jailed.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention, where Trump is expected to receive the party's nomination. Robert F. Kennedy, running as an independent, suggested that the conviction might actually boost Trump's popularity among Republicans, calling it a “shot in the arm” for Democrats.

However, the political ramifications of Trump's legal troubles are uncertain. “It probably won't swing a lot of votes, but in some specific states where the vote is a swing vote, it may matter at the margins,” explained Gaddie. “In particularly tight races, it can tilt things one way or the other.”

Source: AFP