Falklands lawmaker visits friendly Caribbean nation, Trinidad and Tobago

1st Saturday, June 2024 - 09:30 UTC Full article

MLA Teslyn Barkman at an aquaculture unit from the Ministry of Agriculture

Member of the Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands, MLA Teslyn Barkman, made an official visit to Trinidad and Tobago from 22-23 May. Fresh from her presentation at the Regional Seminar of the Decolonization Committee held mid-May in Venezuela, and later visits to Caribbean nations, ahead of the main C24 meeting in New York in June,

MLA Barkman, whose lead portfolio in the Falklands Legislative Assembly is natural resources, set out to deepen ties with Trinidad & Tobago as a member of the Commonwealth and a fellow small island nation, as well as encourage a better understanding about the Falklands and support of the Islanders’ Right to Self Determination.

During her visit, MLA Barkman held bilateral meetings with the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign and C A R I C O M Affairs, Ms Reita Toussaint, as well as with the Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Avinash Singh to discuss areas of mutual interests. She was accompanied by British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Her Excellency Harriet Cross.

They also met with key energy stakeholders in Port of Spain and toured the Ministry of Agriculture’s Aquaculture Unit, learning about initiatives to develop the fisheries and aquaculture sectors.

MLA Barkman also held an engaging meeting with Tourism Trinidad, the development and marketing company charged with the responsibility of repositioning the tourism sector in Trinidad. Specifically, she was briefed on T&T’s tourism strategy and marketing initiatives. MLA Barkman also provided valuable insights from the Falkland Islands' experiences in business and tourism as a fellow small island nation.

On the visit, MLA Barkman said “This opportune visit has unlocked the potential for a deeper relationship. Exchanges over these two days have highlighted challenges and goals that both of our Governments share. This is especially apparent in regard to climate change, and in developing sustainable economic diversification for our peoples.”