New Gibraltar governor arrives Tuesday and in the afternoon is sworn in

1st Saturday, June 2024 - 10:00 UTC Full article

The next governor of the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, Lieutenant General Sir Ben and Lady Bathurst is scheduled to arrive will at the Rock next Tuesday 4th June on the 1100hrs British Airways flight from Heathrow.

On arrival they will be welcomed at the foot of the aircraft by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and his partner together with the Deputy Governor Marc Holland.

Sir Ben, Gibraltar’s 69th Governor will be sworn in later that afternoon.

Sir Ben and Lady Bathurst will arrive outside Parliament at 1450hrs and met by the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger who will invite the Governor to inspect an RGP Guard of Honor. Sir Ben and Lady Bathurst will then proceed to the lobby of Parliament to be greeted by Madame Speaker Karen Ramagge Prescott, and Parliament Secretary John B. Reyes before entering the building for the Swearing In Ceremony.

On conclusion of the Ceremony, the Governor and Lady Bathurst, together with the Chief Minister and his partner will walk up Main Street to the Convent.

On arrival at Convent Place the Governor will be met by the Commander of British Forces, CBF, Rear Admiral Tom Guy and invited to take the salute and inspect an Royal Gibraltar Guard of Honor before retiring into the Convent.