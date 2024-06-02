Banknote featuring King Charles III will be issued 5 June, Bank of England

There is no need to exchange current banknotes for the new King Charles III notes. BoE has temporary facilities for people to obtain a limited value of the banknotes

Banknotes featuring a portrait of King Charles III will be issued from 5 June 2024. The portrait of the King will appear on existing designs of all four banknotes (£5, £10, £20, and £50), with no other changes to the existing designs. This means you can check these notes in the same way you can check the polymer banknotes featuring Queen Elizabeth, announced the Bank of England.

Banknotes that feature the portrait of the late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II will remain legal tender and will co-circulate alongside King Charles III notes.

The new banknotes will only be printed to replace those that are worn and to meet any overall increase in demand for banknotes. Our approach is in line with guidance from the Royal Household, to minimize the environmental and financial impact of this change.

There is no need to exchange current banknotes for the new King Charles III notes.

We recognize, however, that people may be interested in seeing the new notes, and have therefore put in place temporary facilities to allow people to obtain a limited value of the King Charles III banknotes.

You can obtain the new King Charles III banknotes using our postal exchange service, but only to a UK address. The Bank of England counter at Threadneedle Street will only be issuing new banknotes featuring King Charles III from 5 June to 11 June 2024. The counter is open to UK and non-UK residents with a limit of £300 per customer.

Any banknote exchanges completed in excess of £300 on these dates will receive banknotes featuring the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. From 12 June 2024, the Bank’s counter will revert to issuing Queen Elizabeth II banknotes only.