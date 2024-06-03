A smiling Milei attends Bukele's new inauguration

Milei asked Bukele about the business of getting reelected

On his way back from California, Argentine President Javier Milei stopped in El Salvador for Nayib Bukele's new inauguration ceremony, which was also attended by other heads of state and government, such as King Felipe VI of Spain with whom he exchanged a brief moment that caught the eye given the recent diplomatic crisis with the Socialist administration of Pedro Sánchez.

After the ceremony, Bukele and Milei held a conversation during which the South American Libertarian leader said that it was “a pleasure to meet you in person; a real pleasure.” Milei then baffled everyone present when he asked Bukele: “How is this about being reelected?”

“It is necessary,” replied Bukele, who did not attend Milei's inauguration in Buenos Aires on Dec. 10-

Both presidents also “discussed key issues to strengthen bilateral cooperation and seek new opportunities for joint development,” according to an official statement.

Also attending the event were Presidents Rodrigo Chaves (Costas Rica), Daniel Noboa (Ecuador), Santiago Peña (Paraguay), Xiomara Castro (Honduras), and Vjosa Osmani (Kosovo).

It was Milei's first participation as a guest at a presidential inauguration and also his first official trip to another Latin American country, despite his numerous tours abroad, mostly to the United States, but also to Europe and Israel.

Bukele was reelected with 84.6% of the vote on Feb. 4 for another 5-year term, mainly thanks to his achievements fighting organized crime. That day, when he was congratulated by Argentine officials such as Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, Bukele insisted he was available to help as violence in the Argentine city of Rosario was and still is on the rise.