Argentine ATC workers lift strike

6th Thursday, June 2024 - 19:56 UTC Full article

Control towers nationwide will continue to operate no0rmally after an understanding was reached regarding wages

Argentina's Association of Technicians and Employees of Air Navigation Protection and Safety (ATEPSA) announced late Wednesday that a deal had been reached and therefore the 18-day stoppage scheduled to start this coming Sunday was lifted.

The measure was to affect ground operations, thus keeping outbound flights from taking off for up to three hours each day but aircraft already airborne would receive the usual assistance.

After the understanding with the Argentine Air Navigation Company (EANA), flights will neither be canceled nor delayed.

“We inform users of Air Navigation Services and the public in general, that after the joint meeting established between Atepsa and EANA S.E. we have reached an agreement,” a statement read.

“Therefore, we hereby inform [any interested party] that the legitimate measures of union action planned for June are suspended, and therefore, the Air Navigation Services will be provided in a normal way,” the communiqué went on.

The strike was to commence on Sunday at 8 pm affecting international outbound services.

ATEPSA brings together between 1,000 and 1,200 workers in 54 airports nationwide.