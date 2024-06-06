Falklands community invited to celebrate Oceans Day June 8th, at FIDF Hall

The South Atlantic Environment Research Institute, SAERI, has extended an invitation to the Falkland Islands community to celebrate Oceans Day on Saturday, June 8th.

Oceans Day was first declared as 8 June, 1992 in Rio de Janeiro at the Global Forum, a parallel event at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) which provided an opportunity for non-government organizations (NGOs) and civil society to express their views on environmental issues.

The Declaration was inspired by an event organized on that day by the Oceans Institute of Canada and supported by the Canadian Government: “OCEANS DAY AT GLOBAL FORUM – THE BLUE PLANET”. The program featured international experts, opinion leaders and those in a position to speak for the oceans’ contributions to sustaining the Blue Planet.

In 2008, led by Canada, the General Assembly resolved that 8 June would be designated by the United Nations as “World Oceans Day”. (General Assembly resolution 63/111)

In the interim, observation of Oceans Day had broadened and deepened. The need and scope for this was reflected in the broad range of concerns expressed in 2008 by the UN Secretary-General, including implementation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, maritime space, international shipping, maritime security, marine science and technology, marine biological diversity, the marine environment and sustainable development, climate change and regional and international cooperation. The awareness and action spurred by observation of World Oceans Day would be crucial in all these areas.

SAERI has called on the Falklands, “Let's Celebrate”, World's Ocean Day, on June 8th, from 1:00 PM to 3:00PM at the Falkland Islands Defense Force Hall, in Stanley.

Co sponsors of an afternoon of activities and a chance to learn more about our amazing ocean, include FIG's Marine Authority Department, FIFCA, the Fisheries Department.