King Charles pays tribute to courage of Veterans as 80th anniversary of D-Day landings in Normandy begin in Portsmouth

6th Thursday, June 2024 - 08:35 UTC Full article

King Charles and Queen Camilla at the UK's national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Southsea Common in Portsmouth (Picture: PA)

Two days of events to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings in Normandy began on Wednesday in Portsmouth - from where much of the 1944 invasion force sailed.

More than 500 veterans joined the King, the Queen and the Prince of Wales, along with thousands of members of the public on Southsea Common.

Charles paid tribute to those who served in the campaign, saying: “The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity we have heard today and throughout our lives cannot fail to move us, to inspire us and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation.”

The Hampshire port city was a major staging post for the key Second World War campaign, having been the base for the vessels and troops heading to Sword Beach, one of the five were allied troops (US, UK, Commonwealth and Canada) landed.

Nearby Southwick was the headquarters of the Supreme Allied Commander, General Dwight Eisenhower, who led the planning for Operation Overlord.

The commemoration kicked off with a flypast by Dakota DC3, aircraft before host Dame Helen Mirren narrated a history of how D-Day unfolded and affected those who took part.

The event featured veterans reading dramatic accounts from the invasion as well as wartime songs performed by EastEnders star Emma Barton, American actress Marisha Wallace and Call The Midwife's Helen George.

Music was also provided by the Royal Marines Drummers.

Following the King and Queen taking to the stage, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak read in full a personal message from General Bernard Montgomery, commander of the Allied forces on D-Day, which was read to all troops on the eve of the landings.

Readings were also given by Jonny Weldon from The Outlaws and Kate Phillips from Peaky Blinders as well as Iain Glen from Game Of Thrones, Leonie Elliott, also from Call The Midwife, Anjli Mohindra from Bodyguard and Julian Ovenden from Downton Abbey.

The show concluded with a gun salute from the frigate HMS St Albans, before a flypast from the Red Arrows in formation and trailing the team's trademark red, white and blue colours.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Mr Sunak went on to meet the veterans at a private reception following the event.