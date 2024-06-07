Falklands, “Argos Berbés”, the new Galician vessel for the fishing fleet

The distinctive “Argos Berbés” with its inverted bow

The Nodosa Shipyard at Marín in the Galician region of Spain has floated off one of the three large factory vessels it has under construction.

The 85-metre Argos Berbés is being built for the Orion Fishing Company, a joint venture between Vigo-based Armadora Pereira and the Argos Group in the Falklands.

Outfitting will now continue at the yard’s quayside and Argos Berbés is scheduled for completion at the end of this year, ready for the early fishing season around the Falklands in 2025.

The yard is also building Prión. Like Argos Berbés, this 85-metre vessel has a distinctive inverted bow, designed to provide excellent seakeeping qualities.

Prión is being built for Petrel Fishing, a joint venture with Vigo company Perscapuerta.

A third large fishing vessel under construction at Nodosa is the 79-metre factory vessel Voyager, for New Zealand fishing company Talley’s.