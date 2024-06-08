Alckmin underlines China's importance for Brazil

The Chinese still do not drink too much coffee, Alckmin noted

In an interview with Brazilian reporters during his Chinese trip, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin underlined the importance of the China-Brazil High-Level Coordination and Cooperation Committee (COSBAN).

”Brazil defends the free market, multilateralism and we are going to make trade agreements including Mercosur, which was isolated. You had trade with Egypt, Israel and Palestine. After twelve years, an agreement was reached with Singapore. We are optimistic about making progress in trade with the European Union and the EFTA countries (the seven countries of the European Free Trade Association whose consumer market is worth US$ 1 trillion). As for trade defense, the Brazilian government doesn't provoke, it is provoked. If a sector of the Brazilian economy files a complaint with Camex (Chamber of Foreign Trade) or the trade defense secretariat, once the irregularity has been established, the rules of the World Trade Organization are applied. Our aim is to work towards a free trade market. If there is a complaint (of dumping) you investigate it and if it is found, competition defense is applied,“ he was quoted by Agencia Brasil as saying.

Alckmin also highlighted the relevance of small companies in the export sector and admitted that in Brazil these activities were concentrated in large organizations. ”But when a small company starts exporting, it changes levels. We are strengthening the exporting culture,“ he stressed.

Regarding one of Brazil's main products, the Vice President reckoned that ”They (the Chinese) still drink very little coffee. By increasing consumption, we'll have an extraordinary market,” he pointed out.

In the livestock sector, 42 Brazilian meat-packing plants were licensed and eleven that had been suspended will be able to export again for a total of 53 slaughterhouses selling mostly beef, pork and poultry to China.

China's Sinovac is partnering with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) for cell therapy and vaccines, which will allow the Brazilian health industrial complex to advance. Sinovac already has a partnership with the Butantan Institute for the production of the Coronavac Covid-19 vaccine.

Alckmin also announced hefty investiments for various projects, “including the bioceanic route from Brazil to Peru, where China is building a port.” Another project the former Governor of the State of São Paulo highlighted was a passenger transport network in the metropolitan region of Brazilian cities, particularly the intercity train project linking South America's largest city with Campinas. “The entire rail network belongs to the federal government and a Chinese company won the tender and is still to build the trains. China has enormous experience in passenger transportation in metropolitan areas, as well as long-distance cargo transportation, integrating various modes, road, rail, air and waterway,” explained the man who is also Brazil's current Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services.

While in Beijing, Alckmin also met Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People. “In April last year, President Lula and I reached an important consensus to lead and open up the new future of China-Brazil relations in the new era,” Xi said.

He added that China and Brazil share broad common strategic interests, and their relationship goes beyond bilateral scope to have exemplary significance for the promotion of solidarity and cooperation among developing countries, as well as for global peace and stability.

Xi also stressed the importance of COSBAN to expand cooperation in emerging areas such as green economy, digital economy and innovation, and explore greater synergies between the Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil's reindustrialization strategy and the “Roads for South American Integration” initiative.

According to China's news service Xinhua, Alckmin said the Brazilian government was committed to inclusive and sustainable growth as well as willing to expand the synergy of development strategies with China by welcoming new investments in infrastructure construction, agriculture, mining, new energy vehicles and climate change response.