Argentine Foreign Ministry highlights June 10 Malvinas Sovereignty Day

On June 10, 1829, Luis Vernet was appointed Governor of the Malvinas Islands in the name of the Province of Buenos Aires

Argentina's Foreign Ministry issued a statement Monday on the 195th anniversary of the establishment of a garrison known as the Political and Military Command in the Falklands/Malvinas Islands in the name of the Province of Buenos Aires. The settlement remained there until it was displaced in 1833 by a stronger British force. The document reviewed Argentina's claims following that event.

”Since then, there has been a sovereignty dispute between the Argentine Republic and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as recognized by the United Nations General Assembly through resolution 2065 (XX) adopted in 1965. It is for this reason that the United Nations has decided that the way to put an end to the special and particular colonial situation in the question of the Malvinas Islands is the peaceful and negotiated solution of the dispute between both countries,“ the statement read.

”Despite countless invitations from Argentina and the exhortation of the United Nations, the United Kingdom systematically refuses [since 1966] to resume sovereignty negotiations,” the Foreign Ministry stressed.

In November 1973, Argentina passed Law 20561, establishing June 10 as the day to express and reaffirm the sovereignty claim over the Malvinas and other South Atlantic islands. After the 1982 war, the UN General Assembly passed Resolution 37/9, according to which the armed conflict did not resolve the sovereignty dispute.

The United Nations General Assembly recognized the conflict in 1965, calling it an act of colonialism that violates basic human rights, endangers international security, and contradicts Resolution 1514 (1960) regarding countries still holding colonies overseas.

”The international community has reiterated the need to resume bilateral negotiations as soon as possible, which was expressed in 10 resolutions of the General Assembly and in numerous resolutions of the UN Special Committee on Decolonization, as well as in various declarations of regional and multilateral forums, such as the Organization of American States, the Group of 77 and China, the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), the Ibero-American Summits, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), among others,“ added Monday's communiqué.

”The Argentine Government wishes to maintain a mature relationship with the United Kingdom, which contemplates a substantive and constructive dialogue on all issues of common interest intending to generate a climate of trust conducive to the resumption of negotiations,“ it went on.

”On this always transcendental date for all Argentines, we reaffirm once again our sovereignty rights over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands, and the surrounding maritime areas, as all of them are an integral part of our national territory,” the Ministry also underlined.