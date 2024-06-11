Chinese-Brazilian proposal on Ukraine gaining momentum

Vieira and Wang are participating in a convention of BRICS foreign ministers in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Foreign Ministers Wang Yi of China and Mauro Vieira of Brazil discussed their countries' joint proposal for peace in Ukraine while attending a BRICS ministerial meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

“Recently, China and Brazil published a joint statement, in which they presented their 6-point consensus on political settlement of the Ukrainian issues. More and more countries understand and approve it,” Wang Yi said. In his view, it is necessary to make the BRICS’ role in global management increasingly significant.

Last month, both countries published a joint statement in the wake of Wang Yi’s talks with Brazilian presidential aide on international issues Celso Amorim. The document highlighted that dialogue and negotiations were the only way to settle the Ukrainian crisis and proposed a peace conference with “equal participation of all sides and discussion of all peace plans,” unlike the one to be held in Switzerland later this week. Moscow has not been invited to the event organized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Wang also noted that this year marked the 50th anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations. China has always prioritized its ties with Brazil and is willing to work with the South American country to up their comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level, Wang also pointed out. It is through Brazil that China seeks to increase further its cooperation engagements in Latin America via the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), Wang said.

On the other hand, Vieira reviewed Vice President Geraldo Alckmin's recent trip to China to participate in the seventh meeting of the Brazil-China High-Level Coordination and Cooperation Committee (Cosban). The minister also said Brasilia appreciated China's active role in promoting cooperation on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the G20, and BRICS.