Presidents Lula and Putin review ongoing world affairs over the telephone

11th Tuesday, June 2024 - 08:52 UTC

Putin expressed his solidarity with the victims of the floods in Rio Grande do Sul

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Monday received a call from his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin to discuss ongoing world affairs including the war in Ukraine and BRICS' possible role in solving that conflict.

“President Lula reiterated his defense of peace negotiations involving both sides of the conflict, in line with the document signed by presidential advisor Celso Amorim and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi,” a statement from the Planalto Palace read. Both leaders also delved into “a wide-ranging reform of the global governance system, to be debated within the framework of the G20, which reflects the new geopolitical arrangements in the world and strengthens the role of the United Nations as a forum for consultation on conflict prevention,” the document went on. They also discussed bilateral economic cooperation and multilateral governance.

In addition, Putin expressed his solidarity with the victims of the floods in Rio Grande do Sul and commented on BRICS Bank President Dilma Rousseff's recent participation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Lula and Putin also reviewed Brazilian Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin's recent trip to China for the Sino-Brazilian High-Level Concertation and Cooperation Commission (Cosban), as well as the convention of BRICS foreign ministers in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, where Brazil is represented by Itamaraty's top diplomat Mauro Vieira.

The Workers' Party leader insisted he favored Russia's involvement in any discussion regarding peace in Ukraine. He made those remarks in reference to a gathering in Burgenstok, Switzerland, later this week, organized by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky without involving Moscow.

“On Ukraine, President Lula reiterated the defense of peace negotiations involving both sides of the conflict,” the Brazilian presidency said in a statement. Lula's stance was “in line with the document signed” by his foreign affairs advisor, Celso Amorim, with Chinese authorities in Beijing on May 23.

In that joint communiqué, China and Brazil affirm “support for an international peace conference, to be held at an appropriate time, recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all relevant parties, as well as a fair discussion of all peace plans.” Beijing and Brasilia seek to position themselves as mediators in the Ukrainian war. Unlike other Western nations, they have not imposed sanctions on Russia.

Lula, who once condemned Russia's military deployment in Ukraine, will travel to Europe this week, for a meeting of the International Labor Organization (ILO) on Thursday, in Geneva, from where he will be flying to Italy for a G7 Summit.