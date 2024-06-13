Paraguay and Bolivia sign key cooperation agreements

Presidents Luis Arce Catacora of Bolivia and Santiago Peña Palacios of Paraguay announced the signing of Scientific and Migratory Cooperation Agreements Thursday at the Casa Grande del Pueblo in La Paz.

The initiative seeks to foster and promote joint activities in the fields of science and technology as both nations pledged to jointly develop and implement programs and projects to promote the exchange of knowledge and resources in areas of mutual interest, such as scientific research, technological innovation, and sustainable development.

In addition, a memorandum of understanding was signed for cooperation in consular and migratory matters to establish a fluid and constant exchange of information and best practices in consular and migratory policies, as well as in labor law and social security. Peña and Arce also reaffirmed their will to strengthen investment for cooperation in physical and logistics infrastructure, thus facilitating trade between both nations.

Peña landed on Thursday in La Paz where besides his engagement with Arce he was to meet with representatives of Bolivia's Confederation of Private Businessmen who have expressed their intention to promote Foreign Direct Investments.

“Several industries and companies migrate from several countries to Paraguay, it will be important to know what has been the recipe to trigger investments in that country,” Bolivia's National Chamber of Industries Chairman Pablo Camacho explained.

Peña's entourage included Cabinet Chief Lea Giménez and Ministers Rubén Ramírez Lezcano (Foreign Affairs), Carlos Fernández Valdovinos (Economy and Finance), Javier Giménez (Industry and Commerce) as well as Presidential Legal Advisor Roberto Moreno.

The meeting between Arce and Peña took place as part of the ceremonies marking the 89th anniversary of the Chaco Peace Protocol, which put an end to the war between the two countries from 1932 through 1935.

Both leaders also pledged to implement the Bioceanic Integration Corridor which would consolidate the Paraguay-Parana Waterway.

Before leaving for Bolivia, Peña presided over a ceremony in Asunción commemorating that historic event. The Chaco Peace Protocol was signed on June 12, 1935, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He also traveled to the site of the conflict alongside Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa.

“On this special occasion, we have the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia, Celinda Sosa, in Mariscal Estigarribia. Let's continue building a future of peace and progress together,” Peña stressed.

The Chaco War was triggered by territorial disputes in the Great Chaco region as landlocked Bolivia sought an outlet to the Atlantic Ocean through the Paraguay River.