Falkland Islands anniversary of Liberation Day 2024

14th Friday, June 2024 - 07:00 UTC Full article

To mark the Anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands from the Argentine occupation in 1982, the following program has been arranged for Friday 14 June 2024 by Gilbert House, the seat of the elected autonomous government of the Falklands.

A thanksgiving service will be held in Christ Church Cathedral commencing at 9.45am, His Honor The Acting Governor together with Members of the Legislative Assembly the Commander British Forces will attend the service along with representatives of the Royal Navy, the Army, the Royal Air Force, the Falkland Islands Defense Force and members of the Merchant Navy and Youth Groups. Veterans from 1982, including local residents will also be present.

At 11.00am a parade and ceremony will be held at the Liberation Monument in front of the Secretariat building. After prayers His Honour The Acting Governor will lay a wreath. Wreaths will also be laid by a Member of Legislative Assembly, the Commander British Forces, official FIG guests, representatives of the Armed Services, Veteran Associations, and by relatives and others wishing to do so.

Members of the community wishing to attend are asked to arrive no later than 10.45.

Please look out for and take heed of the road closures in the area of Barrack Street/Ross Road and Reservoir Road.

A civic reception, hosted by the Falkland Islands Government, will be held in the Falkland Islands Defense Force Club. This will commence at 11.45am and end at 2pm. All residents and members of the Armed Services are cordially invited to attend. It is appropriate for medals and decorations to be worn on this occasion.