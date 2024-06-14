Tories and Labour committed to defend Falklands' sovereignty and Self Determination

14th Friday, June 2024 - 08:24 UTC

Labour leader Keir Starmer

Britain is holding a general election next July 4 with the Conservatives in office since 2019, but also with a string of Prime Ministers in five years and much division among its lines, including the newly formed Reform party, while the opposition is dominated mainly by Labour and leader Keir Starmer.

Opinion polls indicate that so far the Tories have been unable to cut the double digit difference in favor of Labour, while the current PM Rishi Sunak has also committed several political blunders.

Nevertheless, whoever wins in three weeks time the cross party support for the Falkland Islands self determination remains as strong as ever, since both main political forces have pledged their commitment to the Islands specifically in their manifestos.

Tories have said that “since the 2019 election, the Conservative government has delivered on our promise to make Britain a force of good in the world.

”We are proud of our record in defense and diplomacy in an increasingly contested and dangerous world, and we celebrate the professionalism of our Armed Forces, diplomats, development experts and intelligence agencies.

“Our highest priority remains protecting the British homeland, Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories from risks and threats. .

”As part of that, we continue to ensure the democratic rights of people in Gibraltar, the Falkland Islands and all our Overseas Territories are protected.“

Labor on its side has states that ”Defending our security also means protecting the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, including the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar.

“Labour will always defend their sovereignty and right to Self Determination.”