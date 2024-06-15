Multicultural Falklands celebrates Philippines Day with a colorful display from the community

15th Saturday, June 2024 - 08:19 UTC Full article

The group of Filipinos who joined celebrations at Government House



Despite Philippines being some 10,000 miles away, Filipinos since recent years have become an increasing part of the Falkland Islands community. It is estimated that over 5% of the island's population are of Filipino origin.

And with this motive, and the fact the country celebrates its Day on June 12, Government House and Acting Governor Dave Morgan hosted an evening of celebrations in the framework of the multicultural nation that the Falklands have become with over sixty different nationalities tightly knit into the community.

There was a parade, dancing, demonstration of folklore and typical dresses, plus a taste of the Far East islands gastronomy.

Acting governor pointed out to the colorful display but also the Filipinos work ethic and many skills they have brought to the Falklands, and how they have rapidly become valued members of the community.

See more info: https://www.facebook.com/FIMulticulturalDay