Falklands, Liberation Day, Normandy heroes and awards in the King's Birthday Honors List

Laying wreaths at the Liberation Monument next to MLA Pete Biggs

Acting Governor Dave Morgan at the cathedral service Keith Biles JP, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly was awarded OBE

June is a most poignant month for the Falkland Islands since on the 14th, the community commemorates the Liberation of the Islands in 1982 after 74 days of occupation by Argentine forces.

But June 2024 also had special events, in which Falklanders and the Falklands were involved in the world stage, the 80th anniversary of the Allied landing in Normandy and only last week the King's Birthday List of Honors extended awards to outstanding figures of recent history.

In effect, Andrew Lockett, Treasurer of the Veterans association SAMA82 was awarded a MBE for voluntary services to Veterans, and Keith Biles JP, Speaker of the Falkland Islands elected Legislative Assembly was awarded an OBE for services to the community.

On Liberation Day Falkland Islanders remember and pay tribute to the members of the British Task Force who lost their lives in the war, and give thanks to all the Veterans, whose dedication and sacrifice restored freedom to the Islands. On the 14th June, as every day, we think of the families and friends of those who lost their lives and of our Veterans; and also remember the three Falkland Islanders whose lives were lost in June 1982.

Residents gathered on the morning of the 14th at the 1982 Memorial for a remembrance parade and ceremony, and wreathes were laid by MLA Peter Biggs on behalf of the people of the Falkland Islands, the Acting Governor Dave Morgan, Commander of British Forces South Atlantic Islands, Veteran's Associations, visiting veterans and members of the community.

MLA Pete Biggs said “Liberation Day in the Falklands is when the people of the Falklands remember both the tragedy of war and the heroism of those who fought to restore their freedom.

“We remember those who lost their lives, both military and civilians, and the loved ones who remain to carry the weight of loss. The modern Falkland Islands stands as a living monument to demonstrate that we have made good use of the freedom that was renewed in 1982.”

Liberation Day is also marked by the Falkland Islands delegation overseas, present in New York ahead of the United Nations C24 meeting on Decolonization to remind the world of the Islanders right to self determination, and the development of the Falkland Islands as a self-governing and self-sufficient Overseas Territory of the United Kingdom in the 42 years since 1982.

Last June 6th, marked the 80th anniversary of the US, British and Canadian landing in the beaches of Normandy, the beginning of the end for Nazi Germany, and merit of the Jane Cameron Archives excellent recompilation, two Falklands heroes of that very day in 1944 were brought to memory, Flt Lt Norman McLeod and Robert Rumbolds Royal Army Medical Corps First Class.

Rumbolds left the then colony in 1930 at the age of nine. and later in the war was serving in the Royal Army Medical Corps as a field nurse. He saw service in Gibraltar, North Africa and in the beach head of D Day in France.

Norman McLeod. according to his own diary was ”the captain and first pilot of a large American aircraft known as a Dakota... On 05 June we left with the first load of paratroopers, about 7,000 altogether and dropped them a few miles inland to prepare the landing ground for the main force. When we returned to base, we were set off immediately with the main force of airborne troops, by this time it was almost morning of 06 June, it was a very impressive sight.

“In a second mention McLeod writes about the view from his Dakota, I will never forget about 3,000 heavy bombers ahead of us, dropping bombs on the German ground positions, then we went in with about 3,000 aircraft fighters to protect us. The sky in front of us was a line of paratroopers and bursting shells. Some of us were shot down, but not as many as we expected.

”When we were crossing the English channel we flew over the sea force, a few thousand ships, a wonderful sight; I think it must have cheered them up to see so many aircraft.

Finally, shells bursting all around us, we were rocked about with heavy shell bursts and hit in several places. Some of the paratroopers were killed and wounded but the crew was unhurt and the aircraft was still flying so we carried on to the target dropping our supplies and returned to base, the worst operational trip I have ever had.”