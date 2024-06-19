Falklands tells Decolonization Committee C24, “Our voice is all that matters”

By MLA Teslyn Barkman
The Falklands people are not the UK officials that have administered the Islands. However, Argentina don’t accept this, and requested again to be our colonial masters at the UN C24-decolonisation committee. MLA Short and I attended the UN meeting of the “question of the Falklands” on Tuesday 18th June to point to the obvious - Our voice is all that matters.
The Falklands people are those that came from around the world to make an uninhabited land their home, and did so peacefully until Argentine announced ambitions to colonize us in the 1950s. The truth needs no defense. Except, it seems, at the United Nations, where our threatening neighbor hopes to gather support to rewrite history to suit their colonialist ambitions.
Today, Members of the @FIAssembly @teslynbark and @gav424 addressed the United Nations to make the strong case for Falkland Islanders' right to self-determination.
While self-determination is enshrined in the UN Charter, Islanders have had to fight for this right.
We were a colony and it held us back and eventually led us to war. Our relationship with the UK is improved now, and is one respectfully of our choosing, but in the 1960s and 70s their indifference, and Argentina‘s colonialist ambitions, forced war upon us.
My mother, her family and community at Goose Green were locked up, whilst the homes, farms and landscape of the Falklands was trashed and covered in landmines. Our people had to pick up the pieces of their lives as the cleared limbs from the green. It was a senseless war over misrepresented facts. Unfortunately the misrepresentation of our people and our history continues today.
Despite all we have suffered - including illegal economic sanctions in the post war period - Argentina call our people illegal. When they know we are descended from the civilians who established before 1833. They acknowledge they think we are not valid because we grew as a people under the ‘wrong’ colonial master, the UK. They would like to correct this by colonizing us so we can have their approved colonial master, them. Astoundingly, at a decolonization meeting some countries lean in to this suggestion.
There were glimmers of hope throughout the meeting however. Heard loud and clear at this sitting was the call for self determination to be respected.
So, we sit here and while Foreign Minister Diana Mondino claps because she has friends in South America. We sit here in full knowledge that Argentine complaints do not change the truth, or that the good work we do to support global causes is a gift we offer for no political favors. We love our home and our people, and watching both grow is the pride of every Falkland Islander.
Colonialism is a situation we would never want to return to. Our people have had enough of being a political toy. The Falklands Constitution was last reviewed in 2009 and more power to our self-governance was enshrined. We have taken our self determination very seriously and have grown a society with free education, free healthcare and a Standard and Poor’s credit rating of A+.
All UN C24 committee members who take up our declared invitation to visit the Falklands can learn of our home firsthand. We are a stable democracy that is doing good. Although, comparing the interventions from MLA Short and myself to the dull parade of statements from the opposition, I know who knows and cares more about the Falkland Islands – unsurprisingly it is the people of the Falkland Islands.
When is the C24 on decolonisation ever going to start getting it into their obviously thick heads that the Falkland Islands is no longer a colony. We are as Falkland Islanders, developing our future on our own . We made it abundantly clear in 2013 that we wanted to remain a part of the British overseas territories to determine our own future in the way we wanted too.Posted 5 hours ago +2
That is exactly what we are doing. We have full control of our economy and above all earn and pay our own way.
We have been very successful in what we have achieved and still achieving.
Given that this committee is there to help those who want to be free from colonial control seems to me to be nothing but a lie.
They support Argentinas claim which will ensure that the people of the Falkland islands remain a colony. Something we have moved away from.
So why do these dead beats support the aggressor who invaded us in 82 .
We call ourselves the human race but in all honesty we are the human disgrace when it comes to the rights of people.
The C24 refuse to come and see for themselves how we live the lives of our choosing because they know they will be embarrassed at what they see. Rather than a colonialist country we are indeed living the free life of our choosing.
They also dont want to upset our illegal land grabber because in truth they are afraid of Argentina, just as is all the neighbours who live in South America.
We have an A+ rating in the world financial standing. We have no poverty, no debt, no unemployment and our economy is thriving financially. We have one of if not the best run fishing industry's in the world. We have a very high ranking in the tourist world.
In spite of the embargo that Argentina puts on us, we are thriving.
Argentina has cut it's own nose off to spite its face. Their economy has failed. 50% poverty, unemployment and billions of foreign debt.
Why for heavens sake would we want to be a part of all that.
It is nothing but a pointless irrelevant bunch of nobodies having a jolly day out, just ignore them, its not worth wasting more than 2 seconds on them,Posted 5 hours ago 0
@ Falklands-FreePosted 2 hours ago 0
Never.
They stick their fingers in their ears and shout “WE CAN'T HEAR YOU”.