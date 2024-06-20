Falklands Representative attends services for Liberation Day

Former Commanding Officer of the FIDF, Major Justin McPhee MBE, Chairman of the South Atlantic Medal Association (SAMA82), Tom Herring and the FIG Representative to the UK & Europe, Richard Hyslop.

Last week, the Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK & Europe, Richard Hyslop, visited St Paul’s Cathedral, London, and attended the annual Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving at the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel, Pangbourne College in order to mark Liberation Day.

The Representative joined Tom Herring, Chairman of the South Atlantic Medal Association (SAMA), and former Commanding Officer of the Falkland Islands Defence Force (FIDF), Maj Justin McPhee MBE, in visiting St Paul’s Cathedral in London in order to place flowers at the South Atlantic Memorial in remembrance of the 255 British service personnel and three Falkland Islanders killed during the Falklands War.



The Representative also attended the Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving at the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel at Pangbourne College on Sunday 16th June on behalf of the people and the Government of the Falkland Islands.

Falkland Islands Representative, Richard Hyslop, said, “Last week I was honoured to visit St Paul’s Cathedral in London and to attend the Service of Remembrance at Pangbourne College on behalf of the people and Government of the Falkland Islands in order to mark Liberation Day. Falkland Islanders will be forever grateful to all those served during the Falklands War and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice to liberate our Islands and to protect Islanders’ right to self-determination”.

