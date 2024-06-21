Milei warns Spaniards of the dangers of Socialism

Argentine President Javier Milei told attendees at a ceremony in the Spanish capital that “we come from the future to tell you a story that it is desirable to avoid: The story of the damage caused by socialism.” He made those remarks in the presence of Madrid Community Chairwoman Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who granted him the International Medal of the Madrid Community decoration.

Despite a recent diplomatic clash on his previous trip to Madrid, Milei once again lashed out against Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who “likes the State so much he can take the Spaniards” down with him. The Argentine leader's Presidential ARG-01 Boeing 757 landed in Madrid Friday morning, where he was welcomed by Díaz Ayuso of the Popular Party (PP), a political force opposite Sánchez's PSOE. The head of state's entourage consisted solely of Presidential Secretary (and sister) Karina Milei.

”I want to warn you, do not let socialism (based on envy, hatred and that even resorts to murder) ruin your life,“ Milei also stressed during his statement to the press after the event. ”I hope they are waking up as Argentina woke up,“ Milei also warned Spaniards.

Ludwig von Mises ”says that knowledge in economics leads to liberalism. And [Friedrich] Hayek says that if socialists understood economics they would not be socialists. It seems that one of the exceptions to the rule you have with Pedro Sánchez who, evidently, despite having studied economics did not understand it or likes the State too much to take the Spaniards with him,“ Milei pointed out.

In response, Ayuso told Milei that he had ”inherited an extreme situation, with half of the population living in poverty, you are facing with firmness and courage some measures that sound like fresh air in your country but also in Europe. Today Argentina is on the international map and this calls for investment and confidence.“

”It is an immense honor and we are very happy about your visit now that Argentina is making a comeback and everyone is talking about it everywhere,“ she went on.

In Madrid, ”we defend freedom and life, family, and business,“ she added. ”To Madrid, you come to be allowed to live in peace without the tutelage of the politician.“

”Far from impoverishing clientelism, business and property are sacred,“ because in the Community of Madrid ”we see life under Western values.“

”Argentina and Spain have a lot in common: we share language, culture and we are not satisfied with what we have. We know that we can do better. This afternoon hundreds of Argentines came with the illusion of having you close,“ Ayuso also pointed out to the visiting leader. ”That is why you are receiving this medal.”

Later Friday, Milei was to receive yet another medal from the Juan de Mariana Institute over Freedom Dinner at Madrid's Casino. The Argentine leader was also slated to deliver a speech on economics alongside local Professor Jesús Huerta de Soto and other scholars. Huerta is one of Milei's favorite authors.

According to Argentine media, Milei's intended meeting with King Felipe VI would in no way take place since foreign relations engagements need to be handled through Sánchez's administration.