Job Opportunities: Chief Executive - Falkland Islands Government

22nd Saturday, June 2024 - 07:07 UTC Full article

The Secretariat, where the Falkland Islands Government main offices are located

Starting salary up to £142.7k gross per annum, (with more for exceptional candidates). Whether providing strategic advice and policy guidance to Members of the Legislative Assembly, offering advice and support to the Governor, or leading and directing the Falkland Islands Government Public Service, this is a multi-faceted role offering stretch and challenge to an accomplished leader used to working effectively at the political interface and with a broad and diverse range of stakeholders.

The Chief Executive will be alert to, and engaged with, the changing external landscape whilst ensuring a focus on performance improvement, transformation and delivery across Government to ensure the Falkland Islands is well-placed to capitalize on and reaffirm its position in the world. Comfortable in a representational role, you will be at ease contributing to the reputation of the Falkland Islands both nationally and internationally.

Already experienced as a senior leader, and with an appreciation of Public Service and its values, you will need to be able to translate your experience into ensuring an effective public service that enables all the members of this unique community to thrive and fulfill their potential.

The post is offered on a fixed term appointment of up to 4 years initially, with the possibility of an extension for up to a further year.

Standard FIG terms and conditions will apply.

To find out more about this unique appointment, speak with our advisors at Berwick Partners:- Jonathan Clark or Laura Spurgin:

E Jonathan.Clark@berwickpartners.co.uk T +44 7736 818185.

E Laura.Spurgin@odgersberndtson.com T +44 20 7529 1072.

For more information and to apply, visit www.berwickpartners.co.uk/91798

The closing date for applications for this post is 14th July 2024.