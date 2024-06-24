Argentine signs key agreement defending fishing areas beyond national jurisdiction

While in New York Argentine foreign minister Diana Mondino not only participated in the United Nations Decolonization Committee or C24, claiming sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, but also signed a significant international instrument that should help with the plus 201 mile IUU fishing in the South Atlantic.

The instrument, making Argentina the 90th signatory, is an Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement).

The agreement was adopted on 19 June 2023 by the Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction convened under the auspices of the United Nations. The BBNJ Agreement becomes the third implementing agreement to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The agreement once ratified will sponsor the creation of Marine Protected Areas, including the areas immediate to Argentina's EEZ, which is subject to foreign fishing fleets mainly from China.

Under the overall objective of the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, for the present and in the long-term, through effective implementation of the relevant provisions of the Convention and further international cooperation and coordination, the Agreement addresses four main issues:

- Marine genetic resources, including the fair and equitable sharing of benefits;

- Measures such as area-based management tools, including marine protected areas;

- Environmental impact assessments; and

- Capacity-building and the transfer of marine technology.

The Agreement also addresses a number of “cross-cutting issues”, establishes a funding mechanism and sets up institutional arrangements, including a Conference of the Parties and various subsidiary bodies, a Clearing-House Mechanism and a secretariat.

The Agreement is open for signature by all States and regional economic integration organizations from 20 September 2023 to 20 September 2025, and will enter into force 120 days after the date of deposit of the sixtieth instrument of ratification, approval, acceptance or accession.