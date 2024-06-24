Falklands, Lay members sought to help on direction and influence on future of the Islands

The Falklands Government Secretariat

The Planning and Building Committee is looking for new lay members to assist, deliberate, and discuss, and provide direction and influence on key aspects relating to the development of the Falkland Islands.

As a lay member of the Planning and Building Committee, you will have the opportunity to bring your independent perspective to the many proposals submitted to the government for planning permission, making recommendations for the future growth of the Islands.

Lay members are involved in discussing a wide range of proposals, in order to review their impact on the local environment, and make recommendations on developments that will affect not only current, but future generations.

Successful applicants will receive full training and appointments to the committee ordinarily last for up to three years. In terms of the time commitment, the Planning and Building Committee meets once a month.

If you are interested in getting involved, then you are welcome to come and have an informal chat with the Head of Planning & Building Services in the Secretariat, or call us on 28480 or email clerk@planning.gov.fk

To take your application forward, you will need to submit an email or letter outlining your interest for applying to Planning and Building Services, PO Box 611, Stanley or clerk@planning.gov.fk by Friday 26 July 2024.