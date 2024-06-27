Visitor Related Fee Increases For South Georgia South Sandwich Islands

Emmanuele Grimaldi heads one of the largest shipping passenger transport operators in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean

The Government of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, GSGSSI, has published the fees and charges for the 24/25 austral summer season, which will take effect from July first 2024.

GSGSSI 80% expenditure goes towards protecting the unique environment that is South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands. Increases in these charges will help to ensure that the Government can continue to provide outstanding stewardship and implement the vision to protect, sustain and inspire.

For further information please visit laws.gov.gs for the SGSSI Gazette No 3 dated 18 June 2024.

Customs Fees And Charges

Customs fees and charges apply to all vessels and yachts:

• Customs Entry Declaration: £36.00

• Customs Exit Clearance: £36.00

If an entry declaration and an exit clearance declaration are made during separate visits to the vessel by a customs officer, a fee of £36.00 is payable for each visit.

If an entry declaration and exit clearance declaration are made during a single visit to the vessel by a customs officer, one fee of £36.00 is payable for the visit

Customs fees @ £26.00 per hour, minimum charge 2 hours: £52.00

Customs fees are charged at a higher rate of £42.00 per hour outside normal working hours which are: 08:00-16:30 South Georgia time (GMT-2), Monday to Friday.

Harbor Fees (Cumberland Bay East)

Harbor fees differ depending on whether you are classified as a yacht or a vessel.

Harbor Fees for yachts (with a load line length of up to 24 meters): £52.00

For vessels, these are calculated according to the net tonnage of the vessel and the number of passengers. Harbor Fees are charged on a daily basis for periods spent in Cumberland Bay, with the first 24 hours of any visit to the harbor being charged at the shown rate and subsequent 24–hour periods charged at half the rate.





Visitor Fees



All visitors except for professional (paid) expedition staff, as outlined in the visitor’s ordinance, are charged a visitor fee. The duration of the visit determines the fee. This section sets out the Guidance issued by the Commissioner under section 5(A) of the Visitors Ordinance 1992, as amended.

A visit commences with the undertaking of any activity that requires a person land in SGSSI, including by a small boat/zodiac landing as well as any additional specialist activities that require a person to land.

The following fee structure applies:

Visits of up to 3 days (midnight to midnight): £146.00

Visits more than 3 days: as above with additional £26.00 per started 24 -hour period, up to a maximum of £250.00.

Marriages

Marriage: £416.00. This fee covers the administration needs for your marriage and documents. For further information please visit www.gov.gs/getting-married/.

A busy summer day at Grytviken, in South Georgia

The global lobby group for ship-owners, ICS, has unanimously re-elected Emmanuele Grimaldi for another two years as chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping.

“We have made good stead with our proposals to help meet the International Maritime Organization’s net zero targets by or around 2050 and continue to work with UN bodies on the biggest issues impacting the maritime sector,” Grimaldi said.

During his first term as ICS chairman Grimaldi had a strong focus on the industry’s decarbonization journey noticeably in the formation of the Clean Energy Marine Hubs (CEM Hubs) initiative. He has also focused his attentions on the biggest challenges in the industry including increased protectionism, digitalization, seafarer recruitment and retention, and seafarer safety during the global geopolitical conflicts including the conflict in Ukraine and the current Red Sea crisis.

“We are navigating through very contentious geopolitical times, which has seen shipping and our innocent workers caught in the crosshairs of conflicts in the Middle East. This comes on top of the conflict in Ukraine and the attacks on merchant shipping in the Red and Black Seas have jeopardized the safety of our seafarers and disrupted trade. This is unacceptable and we will continue to shine a light on the heart of our industry – our seafarers,” the Italian owner said.

Metin Duzgit from the Turkish Chamber of Shipping has been elected as a new vice-chairman of the ICS, and Martin Kröger, CEO of the German Ship-owners Association, was elected ICS chair of the marine committee.