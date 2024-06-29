Paraguay and Argentina set roadmap for collaborative work

29th Saturday, June 2024 - 10:18 UTC Full article

Foreign Ministers Ramírez (L) of Paraguay and Mondino of Argentina reviewed bilateral issues on the side of the OAS General Assembly

Paraguay and Argentina reached an understanding regarding the Paraná-Paraguay River Waterway after Foreign Ministers Rubén Ramírez Lezcano and Diana Mondino gathered in Asunción on the sides of the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly.

According to a joint communiqué, a roadmap has been devised for the reactivation of bilateral mechanisms following a meeting in Buenos Aires on April 9. Technical teams such as the Joint Commission on the Prevention of the Misuse and Repression of the Illicit Traffic of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances; the Coordinating Committee of the Convention on Ichthyic Resources; the Joint Commission on Technical and Scientific Cooperation and the Commission on Trade Monitoring are to convene at the earliest.

Both countries are thus moving towards the solution to issues such as the toll on the Paraguay - Paraná Waterway, Argentina's unpaid electricity bills to the Yacyretá Entity, the construction of international bridges, and the coordinated fight against smuggling and drug trafficking, among other matters.

Ramírez and Mondino also set in motion projects to build international bridges linking Pilar with Puerto Cano, and Pozo Hondo with Misión La Paz, in addition to improvements at border control areas in Puerto Falcón and Clorinda. They also discussed speeding up works for the early opening of the Bi-Oceanic Road Corridor.

El canciller Rubén Ramírez Lezcano mantuvo reunión con la ministra de Relaciones Exteriores, Comercio Internacional y Culto de la República Argentina, Diana Mondino, con quien repasó agenda bilateral, temas de interés común y revisó detalles de la próxima reunión del Mercosur. pic.twitter.com/7wb3VLmdX4 — Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores (@mreparaguay) June 28, 2024

The ministers agreed on the importance of the Paraguay-Parana Waterway as a strategic capital of both countries for their development and competitive access to markets overseas.

They also pledged to adopt measures favoring better navigability conditions within the Santa Cruz de la Sierra Agreement on River Transport.

Also discussed were energy matters, particularly those concerning the administrative, financial, and economic organization of the Yacyretá Binational Entity to keep the Hydroelectric Power Plant and also complete ongoing works at Aña Cuá.

In addition, they reviewed a proposal to build a gas pipeline from Vaca Muerta in Argentine Patagonia to the Brazilian city of São Paulo, passing through Paraguayan territory, which could supply gas both to Paraguay and Brazil.

Both top diplomats also underlined the fight against transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, money laundering, illicit arms trafficking, threats to cybersecurity, and other related crimes.

They concluded their encounter by underscoring the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.