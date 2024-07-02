British political leaders admiration for the services on Armed Forces Day: promises of 2,5% GDP for defense by 2030

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and head of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer have joined other party leaders in marking UK Armed Forces Day by expressing their admiration for the three services.

The Prime Minister hailed the “duty, dedication and selfless personal sacrifice” of the tens of thousands of servicemen and women who put their lives on the line to protect.

Mr Sunak was pictured sitting down with veterans in Catterick in Yorkshire, the Army's biggest garrison and the home of the Infantry Training Centre.

The Conservatives marked Armed Forces Day with a commitment to secure Britain's place on the world stage.

Mr Sunak said: “The women and men who serve in our Armed Forces represent the very best of Britain. ”They put their lives on the line for us and their display of duty, dedication and selfless personal sacrifice are an inspiration to us all.

“It should be the first responsibility of any government to support those who defend us.

”It's why it's so important that we get defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030, and also why we must continue our mission to make the UK the best country in the world to be a veteran.“

Just like the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats, Labor pledged to set out a path to spend 2,5% of GDP on defense.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said he had had the privilege to speak with those who have served, including Gurkha veterans in Aldershot, the home of the British Army.

He was pictured joining veterans at a coffee morning at the town's football club to mark Armed Forces Day.

Mr Starmer said on X: ”Theirs is the ultimate public service. Labor will support our forces communities by establishing an Armed Forces Commissioner. “Just like our brave service personnel who have dedicated their lives to serving the country, politics should be about service too. ”If I am privileged enough to be elected as Prime Minister on Thursday, I promise to serve you and make working people better off.“

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey marked Armed Forces Day by calling for serving personnel, veterans and their families to be given a fair deal.

”Today is a day to express our gratitude to every single person who is serving or has served in our Armed Forces,“ he said.

”Each one of them has given so much in order to keep us all safe and they deserve a fair deal, worthy of the sacrifices they and their families have made.

“That is why I and the Liberal Democrats are proud to have put forward a manifesto that would give veterans, their families and those serving the resources and the support that they deserve and need to keep us safe.”

This year there was no national event for Armed Forces Day for the first time, but celebrations still took place up and down the UK.

Held annually on the last Saturday of June, Armed Forces Day is a day for the country to show its support for veterans, service families, cadets and those still serving.