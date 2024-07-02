Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, July 3rd 2024 - 00:32 UTC

 

 

Falklands Legislative Assembly celebrates UK Armed Forces Day

Tuesday, July 2nd 2024 - 09:06 UTC
Full article 0 comments
The Armed Forces Day flag flying at Victory Green in windy Stanley on 29th June. The Armed Forces Day flag flying at Victory Green in windy Stanley on 29th June.

The Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands proudly commemorates Armed Forces Day, the 29th of June, honoring the brave service-people who serve and have served in the Armed Forces. This day is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our service members, and an opportunity for the community to express its gratitude and respect for the freedom, democracy and self-determination which the Falkland Islanders are able to enjoy due to these sacrifices.

“We owe a deep debt of gratitude to the members of our Armed Forces, whose dedication and courage ensure the safety and security of our nation,” said MLA Jack Ford, portfolio holder for Island Security.

“Armed Forces Day is an important occasion to recognize their contributions and reflect on the freedoms we enjoy because of the service of His Majesty’s Armed Forces, the Falkland Islands Defense Force, and Falkland Islanders serving in HM Forcers overseas.”

“As a community, we stand together in support of our military personnel, veterans, and their families, recognizing the invaluable role they play in safeguarding our way of life.”

Categories: Politics, Falkland Islands, International.
Tags: Falklands Legislative Assembly, UK Armed Forces Day, United Kingdom.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

 

 