Falklands Legislative Assembly celebrates UK Armed Forces Day

2nd Tuesday, July 2024 - 09:06 UTC Full article

The Armed Forces Day flag flying at Victory Green in windy Stanley on 29th June.

The Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands proudly commemorates Armed Forces Day, the 29th of June, honoring the brave service-people who serve and have served in the Armed Forces. This day is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our service members, and an opportunity for the community to express its gratitude and respect for the freedom, democracy and self-determination which the Falkland Islanders are able to enjoy due to these sacrifices.

“We owe a deep debt of gratitude to the members of our Armed Forces, whose dedication and courage ensure the safety and security of our nation,” said MLA Jack Ford, portfolio holder for Island Security.

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly celebrates #ArmedForcesDay today, including the raising of the Armed Forces Day flag on Victory Green in Stanley. pic.twitter.com/1AbFgetbfC — Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly (@FIAssembly) June 29, 2024

“Armed Forces Day is an important occasion to recognize their contributions and reflect on the freedoms we enjoy because of the service of His Majesty’s Armed Forces, the Falkland Islands Defense Force, and Falkland Islanders serving in HM Forcers overseas.”

“As a community, we stand together in support of our military personnel, veterans, and their families, recognizing the invaluable role they play in safeguarding our way of life.”