King Charles III new photographic portrait to commemorate Armed Forces Day

To commemorate this year's United Kingdom's Armed Forces Day a new photograph of the King in military uniform has been released. Held annually on the last Saturday of June, Armed Forces Day is a day for the country to show its support for veterans, service families, cadets and those still serving.

Taken in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle, the photograph shows King Charles wearing his Field Marshal No1 full ceremonial frock coat with medals, sword and decorations.

In the photo, the King's Field Marshal cap, white gloves and Field Marshal baton are placed on the table.

Hugo Burnand, a favorite photographer of the Royal Family – who also took the official coronation photographs – took this latest photo last November.

Queen Camilla has also paid tribute to the military's determination and loyalty in a special message recorded by BFBS, Forces News' parent charity, to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

Speaking from Clarence House, the Queen thanked the Armed Forces for everything they do to protect the country.

“Your determination, unrelenting efforts and selfless loyalty to each other and to the United Kingdom are as enduring as our gratitude,” she said.