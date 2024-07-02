Labour's emphatic NO to any Falklands sovereignty talks with Argentina

The United Kingdom Labour's foreign affairs spokesperson David Lammy replied with an emphatic NO, when asked if a British government led by the Labour party would be prepared to sit and discuss Falklands/Malvinas sovereignty with Argentine president Javier Milei.

Meeting with the foreign media in London, Lammy who is a most strong candidate to become the next head of British diplomacy if on Thursday Labour wins the general election, as anticipated by all opinion polls, addressed the issue of relations with Argentina, admitting interest in dialogue on matters of bilateral interest, but discarded any talks on the Falklands issue.

Lammy who is of Caribbean origin, his parents came from British Guiana underlined the interest of a government headed by Labour leader Keir Starmer of closer relations with that region and overall South America.

Lammy did not enter in many details over the relation with South America, or the Falklands/Malvinas dispute, but underlined that a Labour government foreign policy would have certainty, opposite to what has happened with the rotation of prime ministers and cabinets under the Conservative administrations.

On taking office last December Argentine president Javier Milei said he was intent in having improved relations with the United Kingdom and addressing the Falklands/Malvinas sovereignty issue, appealing to a formula similar to that implemented by then prime minister Margaret Thatcher with the former colony of Hong Kong. Let us add that leaving aside the specific political differences when it comes to the Falklands, president Milei is a great admirer of Mrs. Thatcher for the liberal economic reforms she successfully applied in the UK.