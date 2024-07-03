Falklands, Navitas updates emission assessment of Sea Lion environmental impact statement

The Falkland Islands Government has started a public consultation on this revised EIS from Tuesday, 2 July 2024 to 13 August 2024.

The Israeli/US company preparing to extract oil from Falkland Islands waters, Navitas Petroleum Development and Production Ltd. (Navitas) has issued a revised Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) concerning its proposals for the drilling of oil wells and offshore production from the Sea Lion Field Northern Development Area, Phase 1 and 2, which includes additional information on atmospheric emissions.

The Falkland Islands Government has started a public consultation on this revised EIS from Tuesday, 2 July 2024 to 13 August 2024. The development, located 220km to the north of the Falkland Islands, involves drilling 23 wells and the production of over 300 million barrels of oil over 30 years through the use of a Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO).

The EIS can be downloaded from the following website, which also contains details of how to make a representation: https://www.falklands.gov.fk/.../environmental-impact...

Paper copies of the Non-Technical Summary and the EIS in its entirety are available for inspection at the Department of Mineral Resources, Fisheries Building, Bypass Road, Stanley. Paper copies of the Non-Technical Summary can be requested at these premises and electronic copies of the EIS and Non-Technical Summary can also be obtained on USB stick.

Anyone wishing to make representation or seeking more information can contact the Department of Mineral Resources at EIS@mineralresources.gov.fk or by phone on 27260. Navitas is also planning to undertake public engagement sessions across the Islands during this time - further details will be advertised in the press and on their website https://navitaspet.com/project/the-sea-lion-field.