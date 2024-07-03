Falklands, Treasury drop-in sessions on withdrawing 1p and 2p coins

The Falkland Islands Treasury is holding information drop-in sessions on the withdrawal of one penny and two pennies coins and the recommended system of rounding.
Drop-in sessions will be held at the Harbour Lights Conference Room on the following dates:
• Tuesday 9 July: 12pm – 1pm
• Thursday 11 July: 5pm – 6pm
Further information on the withdrawal of 1 and 2p coins and FAQ documents can be found online by visiting: https://www.falklands.gov.fk/.../withdrawal-of-currency Alternatively, paper versions can be found in the Post Office, Bank and Secretariat.
Please contact the team on rounding@sec.gov.fk if you have any questions or to schedule a call if you live in Camp and are unable to attend a drop-in session.
