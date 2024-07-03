Trial period for Low Earth Orbit satellite use for Falkland Islands Government

3rd Wednesday, July 2024 - 20:14 UTC Full article

MLA Roger Spink said: “This trial has important implications for the future delivery of critical Government Services in health and other applications.”

Following approval at the Executive Council on Tuesday 25 June, it was approved for the Falkland Islands Government IT Department to trial a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite for a period of 12 months.

Over this period data will be collected to understand if it could support cloud-based systems within FIG. If it is possible then it could allow for FIG to transition from the current data storage system onto a modern cloud-based one. ExCo noted this pilot is not intended to replace FIG’s current Sure connectivity.

Under the current exclusive license, the Falkland Islands Government, UK Government, HM Armed Forces, South Georgia Government and BFBS are exempt from certain licensing requirements under the Communications Ordinance 2017.

Portfolio Holder for Corporate Government Services, MLA Roger Spink said: “This trial has important implications for the future delivery of critical Government Services in health and other applications.”