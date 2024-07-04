Labour's landslide victory believed imminent

Sir Keir Starmer is the frontrunner to become the next tenant at 10 Downing Street

Britain's Labour Party seemed poised to grab a decisive majority of around 270 MP posts in Thursday's snap elections as turnout surpassed even the most optimistic of expectations, it was reported from London.

Nigel Farage's Reform UK was projected to reach 15 House of Common seats to likely become the UK's fourth-largest party ahead of the SNP, while the Conservatives hoped to reach 68, followed by the Liberal Democrats' 59.

Large crowds poured into polling stations as proper photo identification such as a passport or a driver's license was requested from voters for the first time at a UK general election.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who called the snap elections six weeks ago, urged Britons to prevent a “socialist supermajority” through the granting of “unchecked” powers to Sir Keir Starmer despite the projected Labour landslide and its subsequent return to power after 14 years.

Although reckoning he was the underdog, Sunak said he feared Starmer would increase taxes, affecting workers, savers, homeowners, pensioners, and drivers; and pledged to “fight to the final whistle.” He also admitted in a Daily Mail column that people were “frustrated with me, with our party” after the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Starmer's “constant U-turns show two things: that he was wrong before. And that he hasn't even the courage of his own past lack of convictions,” Sunak also warned.

“Labour look set to enter government with a healthy majority, and with a clear lead over the Conservatives as they try to take advantage of the public mood for change. However, the final outcome is still not set in stone, with relatively high numbers still saying they may change their mind, even in the last few days before the vote, and with the potential for lower turnout but high tactical voting all adding to the uncertainty,” Ipsos' UK Politics Director Gideon Skinner said. “Labour has overcome many doubts amongst the public about their readiness for government, but are finishing the campaign with the public still restraining their enthusiasm,” he added.

The frontrunner Starmer said he was pleased with Labour's campaign. “I'm confident in the hard work that we have done and we are ready for what comes next if the country puts their trust and confidence in us.”

Meanwhile, Farage said Starmer was “one of the great charisma-filled characters of the 21st century.” He also pointed out that Thursday's elections were “the first step of a new political movement.”

“But this is not just about winning seats in Parliament, which we will, it's about forming an opposition to a Starmer-led government with a big majority,” he underlined.'The Conservatives can't do that. They say split, they're so divided and frankly, I think pretty devoid of talent.”