Beryl makes landfall in Mexico

5th Friday, July 2024 - 22:19 UTC Full article

A projected trajectory pattern showed the Texas coast was next

After leaving at least three people dead in Jamaica, Beryl made landfall as a Category 2 Hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale Friday on the Mexican coast. It eventually downgraded to a tropical storm, although it continued to pose a serious risk with heavy storms and damaging waves, authorities warned residents. According to Mexico's National Water Commission (Conagua), Beryl winds reached 175 km/h with peaks of 220 km/h. Classes were suspended as of Thursday.

A bulletin from the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said winds reached speeds of 70 mph 60 miles east-southeast of Progreso, Mexico, and 650 miles from Brownsville, Texas, as Beryl kept moving west-northwest at 15 mph over the Caribbean.

Beryl's passage through the Caribbean has already left at least 10 people dead, including victims in Grenada, Venezuela, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The first hurricane of the Atlantic season this year, Beryl formed on June 28 after tropical storm Alberto made landfall in northeastern Mexico on June 20. In addition, the short-lived tropical storm Chris also hit Mexican shores on June 30.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has forecasted between 17 and 25 named storms when an average season is made up of 14. At least 7 hurricanes are also expected.

Beryl was the earliest Category 4 hurricane system in recorded history and even reached the maximum Category 5 in its passage through the Caribbean Sea before waning down to its current status in the Gulf of Mexico bordering Texas. The phenomenon was a Class 2 hurricane when it hit an area north of the municipality of Tulum, in the Mexican State of Quintana Roo. A projected trajectory pattern showed the Texas coast was next. Beryl was expected to regain strength by then.

According to Mexican forecasters, torrential rains from 150 to 250 mm are to be expected in the regions of Campeche, Quintana Roo, and Yucatan, and heavy rains (from 75 to 150 mm) in Chiapas and Tabasco.

In the southern state of Quintana Roo alone, some 13,000 troops, 2,000 vehicles, and eight helicopters were deployed as part of the relief efforts.