Falklands Legislative Assembly congratulates new UK Government

6th Saturday, July 2024 - 07:26 UTC Full article

The elected Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly extends its congratulations to the Labour Party on their victory in the UK General Election. We also extend our congratulations to The Right Honorable Sir Keir Starmer on his election as an MP, and subsequent appointment this as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom by His Majesty The King Charles III.

We were particularly pleased to note that The Labour Party acknowledged the significance of the UK's Overseas Territories, including the Falkland Islands, in their campaign with the below statement in their manifesto.

“Defending our security also means protecting the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, including the Falklands and Gibraltar. Labour will always defend their sovereignty and right to self-determination.”

The recognition of our unique contributions and challenges reaffirms the strong and enduring partnership between the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom.

The Legislative Assembly eagerly anticipates collaborating with the new government to further strengthen this important relationship. We are committed to working on key issues that impact our community, ensuring that the wishes and rights of the Falkland Islanders are always protected, and that recent achievements and initiatives continue to progress for the mutual benefit of both the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom.